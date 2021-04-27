-$0.10 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.