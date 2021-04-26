Zur Rose Group’s (ZRSEF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $377.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.57. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $363.80 and a 12 month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

