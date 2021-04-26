ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 257,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,906. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.