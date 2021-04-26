Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

