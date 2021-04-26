ZeroSwap Market Cap Reaches $52.17 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $52.17 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

