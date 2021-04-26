Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0793

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1,569.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $571.31 or 0.01066999 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00107884 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.