Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 0.05.

PAYA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.