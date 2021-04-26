Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

ZGNX opened at $19.02 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zogenix by 4,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426,606 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 405,395 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

