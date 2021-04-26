Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.50.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

