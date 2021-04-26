Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to “Hold”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

