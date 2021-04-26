Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

