Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of MGTA opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

