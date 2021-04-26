Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

CWST stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 586,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 730,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

