Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Hold

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.35 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,635,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

