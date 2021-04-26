Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Despite pandemic-led business challenges, we are upbeat about the strong adoptions of the INSPIRIS aortic surgical valve and the KONECT aortic valve conduit. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and TruWave, and CE Mark approval for SAPIEN 3 are also impressive. Steady improvement in TAVR procedure volumes worldwide buoys optimism. The company’s better-than-expected earnings outlook for the second quarter overall upbeat full-year guidance seem encouraging. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led continued choppy market conditions are worrying. Contraction of both margins also does not bode well. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

EW stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.46. 4,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

