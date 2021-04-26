Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Insiders sold 151,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 149.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BancFirst by 231.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

