Zacks: Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.