Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $503.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $512.80 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.72. 663,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,085. Sleep Number has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.