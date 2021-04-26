Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Phillips 66 posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 506,433 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.75. 39,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.