Zacks: Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post sales of $503.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $520.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $30.02 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 254,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.