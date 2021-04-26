Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

