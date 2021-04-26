Zacks: Brokerages Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

