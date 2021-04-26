Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report sales of $12.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $67.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 94.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 630,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,701. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

