Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.71. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 48,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

