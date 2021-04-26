Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $10,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,493,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,916. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.