Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.53 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $58.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $228.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $227.50 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.