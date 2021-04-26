Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.14. 140,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,164. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.