Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $10.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.27 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $47.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $117.74. 1,547,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.62. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

