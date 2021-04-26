Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amdocs by 9.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX opened at $78.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

