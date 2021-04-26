Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.