Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $27.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.92 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.73 million to $109.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 7,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.