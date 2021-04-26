Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

