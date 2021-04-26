Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

FFNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.