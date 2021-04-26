Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 40.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 273,976 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,268. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

