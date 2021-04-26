Zacks: Analysts Expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Conformis reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFMS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

