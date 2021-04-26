Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

