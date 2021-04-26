Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.