Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum China stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

