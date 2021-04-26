Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Trimmed by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 15,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.