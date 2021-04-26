Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

YUM traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $115.98. 11,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

