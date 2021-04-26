YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

