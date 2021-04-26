YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

