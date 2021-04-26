Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

