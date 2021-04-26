Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

