Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. However, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research cut Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 611,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 322.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

