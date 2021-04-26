Xend Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00280604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.56 or 0.01005498 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.28 or 0.00697061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,400.12 or 1.00257406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

