X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

XFOR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

