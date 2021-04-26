WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $17.51 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,690,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,000. RLX Technology accounts for about 2.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. 157,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,601,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

