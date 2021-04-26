Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) One Day Volume Hits $6,422.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $629,933.03 and $6,422.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $327.92 or 0.00615363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00278632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.08 or 0.01007873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00697197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,254.95 or 0.99936560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

