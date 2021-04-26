Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. 20,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

