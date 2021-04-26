Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

